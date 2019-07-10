Beloved MONATIK shared a family photo
The wife of multiartist Dmitry Montica Irina shared a joint photo with your beloved.
In photoblog Irina posted a picture where they Dmitry is depicted in the hotel called the Land Of Legends. Wife sitting behind the yellow dresser in the pink and green chairs. Irina holds a rose.
“Sunday gatherings”, signed the wife of Mantica.
Touched sincere photos of Irene, nick began to make compliments pair. “You are incredible”, “beautiful”, “you are wonderful”, “bright gatherings,” write the users.
ru.tsn.ua