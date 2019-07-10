Beloved MONATIK shared a family photo

| July 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The wife of multiartist Dmitry Montica Irina shared a joint photo with your beloved.

Возлюбленна MONATIK поделилась ярким семейным фото

In photoblog Irina posted a picture where they Dmitry is depicted in the hotel called the Land Of Legends. Wife sitting behind the yellow dresser in the pink and green chairs. Irina holds a rose.

“Sunday gatherings”, signed the wife of Mantica.

Touched sincere photos of Irene, nick began to make compliments pair. “You are incredible”, “beautiful”, “you are wonderful”, “bright gatherings,” write the users.

ru.tsn.ua

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.