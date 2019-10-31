Ben Affleck after the treatment of alcoholism left in a drunken spree
October 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular American actor Ben Affleck went into a drunken spree after a course of treatment for alcoholism. On the occasion of Halloween, he again drink alcoholic beverages.
On Saturday evening, Affleck came out of the night club with some unknown girl, but he hardly stood on the feet. On the face of the artist was attended by a mask, but it didn’t help to avoid publicity of the incident.
The next day Ben Affleck was seen near the house of his ex-wife Jennifer garner. Note that it supports the actor and helps him to overcome dependence on alcohol. Garner drove the artist to rehab in the summer of 2018.
The paparazzi asked Affleck about the next breakdown. The Hollywood star admitted that they fell, but will not allow the case to “knock it back”.