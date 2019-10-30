Ben Affleck meets with the composer at Katie cherry
47-year-old Ben Affleck, according to rumors, the twisted new novel. On the weekend of the actor together with composer Cathy cherry noticed at a party in West Hollywood devoted to Halloween. The actor, who spoke openly about his alcohol addiction and recently celebrated one year of sobriety, arrived at the casino at about midnight on Saturday with a friend. The couple cute communicated and betting.
If you believe the insiders of the magazine Us Weekly, they met not in the library, and through a closed app Raya. It happened a few months ago.
According to the girl’s profile on the social network Stage 32, she graduated from the musical College Berklee College of Music and now works as a film composer in Los Angeles. However, any evidence supporting a romantic relationship with Ben and Katie, no comments they give, and kissing them was never caught.
A lot of experts believe that between Affleck and cherry nothing. According to sources, they are not Dating and just spend time together.
They don’t have anything serious, they saw each other a couple of times. Now Affleck focused on their health,
says an insider.
In June, after the second breakup of Affleck with his ex-girlfriend, the producer of Saturday Night Live Lindsay Soukous, a source told ET that the holder of the award “Oscar” plans to focus on his health and family, before re-build relationships.
Ben finally made the step to a healthy lifestyle, and his family very happy. The actor also spends more time with her three children from ex-wife Jennifer garner: 13-year-old Violetas a 10-year Serafini and seven-year-old Samuel,
then said a close friend of the actor.
Ben wants to meet someone, but he understands what it takes to make decisions slowly. He wants to make sure he was healthy enough to be a reliable partner. Ben wants to build a relationship with someone who will support his sober lifestyle. It is a long way
said the insider.