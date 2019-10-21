Ben Stiller with daughter Ella at the premiere of the Broadway musical
October 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In new York’s Longacre theatre premiered the musical “Percy Jackson and the lightning thief”. See the statement came from Ben Stiller in the company of 17-year-old daughter Ella.
According to Ben and Ella, a new production of the famous novel by writer Rick Riordan made a very good impression — they had a great evening.
After the divorce with his wife Christine, which occurred in 2017, Ben published exclusively with children — Ella and 14-year-old Quanli. And if the daughter of Ben chooses cultural events, the son prefers to spend time at the basketball games.
We will remind, in 2015 Ben Stiller overcame cancer, and then revised his Outlook on life became less work and more rest.
Meanwhile, Ella Stiller makes the first steps in the film, and Ben is delighted. Among her works — the role in the movie “night at the Museum: secret of the tomb” and in the TV series “prison break Dannemora”.