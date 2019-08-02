Benedict Cumberbatch gives voice multirow
August 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Benedict Cumberbatch will voice the tiger in the children’s cartoon “the Tiger who came to tea”.
The actor will appear in an unexpected role. The main character speaks his voice and talk about how I came to visit a girl Sophie.
In the heart of the cartoon is the story of popular children’s books, Judith Kerr, which was first published in 1968.
The premiere of the cartoon on British television will be held on Christmas eve.
Loading...