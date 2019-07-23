Benedict Cumberbatch has admitted that he failed parents, choosing a career as an actor
Benedict Cumberbatch, despite worldwide popularity, has not justified the expectations of his parents, who invested a tidy sum in his education. The star of “Sherlock” and “Dr. Strange” is not going to rest on our laurels and will continue to work hard to prove to the family that he knowingly chose the profession of actor.
In an interview with The Lady Cumberbatch said that his parents, actors Wanda Ventham and Timothy Carlton didn’t want their only offspring to follow in their footsteps. They saved everything to send my son to private boarding school Harrow, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in England. Knowing all the shortcomings of the acting profession, they dreamed that Benedict became a doctor or lawyer. “They scrimped and saved to give his only son the best education. I got it and still became an actor,” says famous British.
According to Cumberbatch, he still feels guilty for being a disappointment to parents. “To this day, one of the reasons I get out of bed in the morning is the opportunity to make my family proud of me”, he added.
Recall that at the last Comic Con in San Diego Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed that he will return to the role of Dr. Strange. New Marvel superhero blockbuster will be released on may 7, 2021.