Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicholas hoult and others in the new trailer of the movie “War of currents”
On the eve of the network appeared the new trailer for the movie “War of currents” (The Current War) Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon and Nicholas Holt in the lead roles. Based on real events drama by American Director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon was out in cinemas in 2017, but in the end, official release date was postponed for two whole years.
The plot revolves around the biographical drama about the confrontation between inventor Thomas Edison and industrialist George Westinghouse. The film tells about the war between these two “titans of the electric” for the use of DC and AC currents, which began in 1880-x years, and ended only 12 years ago in 2007.
Recall that “War of currents” was first shown at the Toronto film festival back in 2017. However, after this film lay on the shelf for two whole years for loud sex-the scandal surrounding film producer Harvey Weinstein (his company, the Weinstein Company is related to the production of the picture). The release of “War of the currents” was postponed indefinitely, and only this spring it became known that it will be released in the UK premiere will take place on July 26, and in most other countries drama will be released this fall.
It is also noteworthy that one of the producers of the film was Timur Bekmambetov. This work has become special to him: father Timur was an electrical engineer, and he initially planned to follow in his footsteps, but eventually linked their lives with the movie.