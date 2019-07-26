Benedict Cumberbatch will play the artist in the new film

The actor will be transported to the Victorian era.

Бенедикт Камбербэтч сыграет художника в новом фильме

Cumberbatch will play a graphic artist of the Victorian era Louis Wayne.

Louis was known to many anthropomorphic images of cats, cats and kittens, and in the last years of his life suffered from schizophrenia.

In the film, “Louis Wain” (“Louis Wain”) will star Claire Foy, Andrea Risboro and Toby Jones. The Director and screenwriter of the film will be will sharp.

The shooting of the film will start August 10th and will be held in London.

