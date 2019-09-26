Benfica opened his second Academy in Ukraine
The leader of Portuguese football, Lisbon, Benfica opened a second school for children on the territory of Ukraine.
After the capital of Ukraine, the Portuguese club decided to develop the Ukrainian talents in the first capital of Ukraine – Kharkov.
The new Academy was 65 for club: 50 of them are based in Portugal, 15 – around the world.
The opening ceremony was attended by the legend of the “eagles” of Luisao and commercial Director of the club Bernardo Faria de Carvalho.
Chairman of the Kharkiv school of Benfica was a former player for the Lisbon club and the national team of Ukraine Sergey Kandaurov.
Recall, the first Academy of Benfica in Ukraine was opened in April.