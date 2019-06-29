Benin vs Guinea-Bissau live streaming free: preview, prediction
Benin – Guinea-Bissau. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/29/2019)
In the first round, Benin took away points from Ghana, but whether “squirrels” can also successfully play June 29 with Guinea-Bissau – read our prediction. Who will win in the end?
Benin
Benin’s national team is participating for the African Cup of Nations for the fourth time in its history, and never once did the “squirrels” leave the group. Interrupting the sad tradition of the team of Michel Doussier will certainly try to a tournament in Egypt and all the chances to succeed she has – in the first round Benin, contrary to all predictions, snatched a 2-2 draw from Guinea, showing excellent football.
Guinea bissau
The national team of Guinea-Bissau for the second time in a row entered the CAS – in 2017, it completed the group stage on the last line in the group and left the tournament. The first round for the team Bashiro Kande failed – just 66 minutes managed to hold out against Cameroon, after which the favorite scored twice. A defeat in today’s match will send Guinea-Bissau home.
Statistics
In the last four matches, Benin scored three wins
Guinea-Bissau has not won any of the last four matches – two losses and two draws
In 10 of the last 11 matches Guinea-Bissau missed
Forecast
Benin’s national team took one point in a duel against one of the main favorites of the group, scoring two goals into its goal. The squirrels will surely make their main bet on the attack today – Guinea-Bissau has serious problems in defense, and in general the quality of her football leaves much to be desired. According to the game, Benin looks much preferable and it is from him that today it is worth waiting for victory.