Bentley begins delivery of the new hybrid Bentayga
Representatives of the Bentley didn’t say where it was made the first deliveries, as sales began simultaneously in Europe, the UK and the USA, but regardless of the location, this is an important milestone in the development of the brand and the beginning of his path to electrification.
Creator Bentayga called it “the world’s first hybrid plug-in luxury” and most efficient model ever produced by the British company, and for Bentley it is an important step in the right direction.
Not waiting to see how this model will manifest itself, Bentley has already made a commitment to electrify the variants of all its models by 2023, and the first Bentley to debut EV by 2025.
Bentayga PHEV is equipped with a new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with turbocharging and an electric motor. Together, they develop the total capacity of 443 HP and 700 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 5.5 seconds, top speed of 254 km/h.
Battery 17.3 kWh, installed on the car allows it to travel in electric mode as much as 39 km In combination with the distance provided by the internal combustion engine, the car can drive 747 km Time to fully charge the battery takes 2.5 hours.
“Delivery of the first hybrid models Bentayga is a historic moment for Bentley, which brought us closer to deploying a truly sustainable mobility solutions Suite.
Preparing for the next century, we are investing heavily in new initiatives that reinforce our commitment to sustainable development, as evidenced by the far-sighted all-electric concept Bentley EXP GT 100″, — reads the statement of Peter Bosch, head of Bentley, in charge of production.