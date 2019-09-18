Bentley gathered in one place 1321 cars from different historical periods
At the competition of elegance Salon Privé, held in the UK, the Bentley brand set a new record.
In total, the rally Bentley Drivers Club attended 1 321 vehicles: the oldest is dated 1920, in particular, it is the oldest Bentley, a new family showed Continental GT, and the future of the brand has given the opportunity to see a futuristic EXP 100 GT.
There, on the competition, a demonstration of a unique car Bentley, which was developed by the Mulliner Department. The specialists of the technical center managed to restore the sedan Corniche, which is the lost model of the pre-war period and not become a serial.
The car was badly damaged in 1939 in a road accident and his body was damaged during the bombing. Originally the car was built by enthusiasts, and last year the project fully came under the control of Mulliner.
At the same time, if Corniche will remain in a single copy, as the show features the Atelier Bentley, the other historical model released in small series.
We are talking about pre-war convertible 4 ½ -Litre Blower Team. 12 copies of the cult car was built using original parts. They will scan and based on the 3D drawings will make the same parts for new machines.