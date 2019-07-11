Bentley Greens vs Altona Magic live streaming free: preview, prediction
Bentley Greens – Altona Magic. The forecast for the match of the championship of Australia (07/12/2019)
“Bentley” and “Altona” will face off on July 12 in a face-to-face meeting – in our forecast, we estimated the chances of a favorite to succeed. Will there be a sensation?
Bentley greens
“Bentley” spends the season very well – the team of John Anastasiadis to the start of round 21 fits on the third line in the table. The Greens are five points behind the Avondale leader – this handicap cannot be called critical yet. The 0: 3 defeat from Oakley in the last round was for the Bentley the second in a row and the mentor will have to find a way out of the crisis in the very near future.
Altona Magic
Altona is much more modest than its current rival – while it ranks eighth in the table. From the playoff zone “wizards” separates only one point, which they probably expect to overcome today. In the final round, Goran Lozanovsky’s team , despite all predictions, lost 0-1 to Heidelberg, having suffered a second defeat in the last three matches.
Forecast
“Bentley” lost the last two fights, which greatly complicated their lives – the club can not afford to err anymore. In their field, the “greens” play very powerfully and rarely allow an opponent to take even one point, today they will also rely on the attack and try to interrupt an unsuccessful series – Alton is unlikely to be able to cope with the powerful pressure of the favorite.