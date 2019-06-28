Bentleigh Greens vs Dandenong Thunder live streaming free: preview, prediction
Bentley Greens vs Dandenong live streaming free
Bentley Greens – Dandenong. The forecast for the match of the championship of Australia (06/28/2019)
Dandenong lost the last five matches – in our forecast, we estimated the likelihood of the continuation of this series on June 28 in a game with Bentley Greens. What will be the result?
Bentley greens
“Bentley” justifies the forecasts and confidently holds the current season – under the leadership of John Anastasiadis, the club shows excellent football, settling down after 18 rounds on the second line in the table. From the closest rival in the face of “Heidelberg”, “the greens come off by two points, the leader of the Avondale is inferior to five points.
The 2-0 win over Hume City in the last round extended the Bentley series to four matches without a loss.
Dandenong
Dandenong fails the season – now the team Vetona Korkari is in last place in the table. The club is six points behind saving the 11th line, even such a handicap will be very hard for him, given the weak game in recent games. Defeat 2: 5 from Heidelberg in the last round was the fifth in a row for Dandenong, and in general, his series without a win is already 11 matches.
Statistics
Bentley has not lost to Dandenong in any of the last 10 matches – seven wins and three draws
Dandenong lost the last five matches
In 18 matches this season, Dandenong missed 53 goals – this is the worst figure in the championship.
Forecast
“Bentley” seeks to catch up with the leader of “Avondale”, but so far the distance is five points. An excellent opportunity to reduce the handicap is a duel with the “Dandenong”, which is now in a clear crisis and misses goals from rivals in batches. The hosts obviously will bet on the attack and try to get a big victory, something to counter this guests will be very difficult.