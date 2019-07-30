Bentley has abandoned plans to create a second SUV
Despite the constant talk about the fact that Bentley is preparing a second SUV, the brand head to dispel all the rumors.
In an interview with Car Sales, published on Thursday, CEO of Bentley Adrian hallmark said that the plans to establish additional SUV there, but left the door open for further reflection.
“We are considering this question right now? No. Can we imagine that in the future, we will introduce other SUVs? Yes,” he replied, when asked about the possibility of a new SUV to join the Bentayga.
It was rumored that in the years Bentley was planning an SUV, located on the tier above and below the Bentayga, as well as kupeobrazny version of the Bentayga. Instead, Bentley will focus on a larger number of modifications Bentayga, a model which already accounts for almost one out of every two sold Bentley. Hallmark said that the Bentayga had a lot of potential, and that the automaker will seek to improve it through technology. For example, the new hybrid version has just been submitted.
The automaker also will electrify entire model range in the coming years. In June, the Bentley said that each model will be offered in a hybrid version with plug-in by 2023. The automaker also said it intends to add electric car to its lineup by 2025 at the latest.
Although Bentley can run EV much faster than planned, thanks to the technology available within the Volkswagen Group family, hallmark in an interview with Car Sales said that the electric Bentley it requires much greater and will therefore require the next step in battery technology.
Recall that the automaker in July celebrated its 100th anniversary, presenting the concept of electrical Grand tour EXP 100 GT. The car weighed a little less than 1 900 kg, but had enough battery capacity to drive about 680 km. Probably, the demonstration prototype will form the basis for future environmentally friendly model.