Bentley has no plans to release a second SUV
July 27, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Loading...
Adrian hallmark, CEO of Bentley, said that in the short term, the company no longer plans to create SUVs.
The company had previously planned SUVs, but instead focused different modificatios Bentayga, which now accounts for every second sale.
Hallmark added that the Bentayga had a lot of potential and it will be improved thanks to new technologies.
Soon Bentley is planning electrification of the model series and by June of 2023 each model will be offered as hybrid and electric car will be no later than 2025. Although Bentley can run EV and is much faster thanks to the technology available in the Volkswagen Group, hallmark noted that electric Bentley it requires much more attention and new battery technology.
Loading...