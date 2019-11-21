Bentley has released a new version of the SUV Bentayga
Bentley has added two new configurations for the Bentayga, making it more perfect.
Now the massive Bentley Bentayga SUV is offered in four – and seven-seat versions with engines V8 or W12. Between a Hybrid can only be issued with a quadruple cabin. The automaker says the new seats make the most practical SUV Bentayga luxury vehicle in the brand’s history.
Bentley Bentayga in the quadruple configuration is two rear chairs that are of the same high level of comfort as the front seats. So, the chairs are equipped with electric adjustment in 12 positions in the heating, ventilation, and massage. Seats split center console with additional storage space and a USB port for charging. The list of equipment also includes technology Bentley Rear Entertainment, Bluetooth headphones, folding tables and a separate cooler for drinks Mulliner Console Drinks Cooler.
Bentley Bentayga in seven-seat configuration emphasizes practicality, while not ustoyat in luxury and convenience. The third row is power operated with the help of which it can be folded, increasing the Luggage capacity. The second row is folded manually.
For finishing salon uses the finest materials: from a rare wood veneers and glossy carbon fiber to leather, sewn by hand. Also a 7 seater version of the SUV equipped with the technology of Bentley Rear Entertainment.
In the engine range included Between a hybrid installation based on the 3.0-liter gasoline V6 with turbocharging, the total capacity is 443 HP and torque of 700 Nm. Next is the 4.0-liter V8 with a capacity of 542 HP and 770 Nm.
Also Bentayga got a 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 with a power of 626 HP and a torque of 900 Nm, which makes it the fastest production SUV in the world. The SUV has a top speed of 306 km/h and acceleration to hundreds of takes just 3.9 seconds.