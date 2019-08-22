Bentley has revealed new images of EXP 100 GT
A month after the presentation of the concept EXP 100 GT Network, the British brand showed a novelty at the Car week in Monterey.
Concept EXP 100 GT Concept, the company celebrated its 100-year anniversary. The novelty was demonstrated at several automotive events, including The Quail, Motorsports Gathering, and then in the house Bentley and, not least, on the Concept Lawn at pebble beach Elegance Contest.
Bentley does not intend to run 100 EXP GT into production, and says with a concept car, the company demonstrates the types of cars that the brand is going to produce in the future. The movement of the novelty is a fully electric propulsion system that includes four electric motor with a total capacity of 1 340 1 HP and 491 Nm of torque.