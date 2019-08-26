Bentley showed a concept
Bentley celebrates its 100th anniversary.
But instead of digging on this occasion, in the past, the company showed their vision of the future — Autonomous electric vehicle EXP 100 GT.
According to specialists, it should appear in 2035. Today, he looks amazing.
The concept EXP 100 GT combines classic Bentley DNA and futuristic design. Massive mesh grille consists of 6,000 LEDs and divided classic vertical gold stripes.
Traditional round headlights of the Bentley decorated with running them on the wings with stripes and on the hood there is constant flying letter “V” (Flying B).
Length streamlined concept EXP 100 GT is 5.8 metres and its width is 2.4 meters, and the weight of the car is 1.9 tons, despite the body of aluminum and carbon fiber.
The roofline follows the contours of the roof of the iconic coupé Continental R-Type and smoothly into the back. All glass, including windshield, are gold and silver edging and rims — special active aerodynamics Active Aero.
But this Bentley is not just a beautiful show well. The car is equipped with a powerful electric motor, a torque of 1500 Nm which is capable of accelerating the heavy car to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds.
Top speed reaches 300 km/h. Despite the large consumption of energy when such a powerful motor, the stock the concept to 700 km, and due to quick charge to 80-percent replenishment of energy in just 15 minutes.
However, the control concept optional — it is fully Autonomous, and artificial intelligence controls the five Autonomous driving. This means that passengers can sit back and enjoy the luxurious interior.
By the way, the salon is sheathed by several types of leather and trimmed with melioramentum wood with copper accents, wool and aluminium. All materials used are environmentally friendly.