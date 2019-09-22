Bentley will distribute the first harvest’s signature honey
Bentley decided to produce honey and have collected the first harvest.
At the end of July on the campus of the brand in Crewe put two of the hive, where lived about 120 thousand honey bees.
And recently, they brought the first harvest. The honey that had spilled on the banks, partly to get the staff, and the rest as a gift to get visitors to the campus. According to the calculations of Bentley, one hive at a time will give up to 30 kilograms of honey.
To equip an apiary and care for it, the automaker turned to British beekeepers. By the middle of September, experts have collected honeycomb from the hive and filtered honey, spill it at a hundred banks.
Recall, Bentley is not the first car brand who decided to engage in the production of honey. The apiary in Leipzig is the Porsche: it is 40 acres and has half a million bees.
For the first year of its operation, the apiary produced 400 pounds of honey, which mark called “Turbienchen” (“turbo-med”). Engaged in its implementation, the signature shop at the plant.