Bentley will release a modern version of the prewar model
There will be only 12 cars.
The British brand will release 12 modern versions of the famous race car Blower, who in 1929 won the “Le Mans”.
Bentley will release a modern version of the famous car racing Blower. The original machine was designed in the 1920s by sir Tim Birkin — one of the so-called Bentley Boys. There were four such cars were used by Birkin in various endurance races.
So, in 1929, the Englishman won the Bentley Blower daily marathon “24 hours of Le Mans.” The development of the modern car experts engaged in the court Atelier, by Bentley Mulliner. Engineers will dismantle one of the cars with chassis number #HB3403 of parts, which will be catalogued and scanned to create 3D models. During the construction of the cars will be used the original forms, jigs and hand tools.
All 12 of cars almost will not differ from the original, but their design will make some changes to meet modern safety requirements. The basis of the Bentley Blower lie stamped steel frame with semi-elliptical leaf springs.
In addition, cars will be equipped with 400-mm mechanical drum brakes. Like the original car, the modern Bentley Blower will complement the four-cylinder 4.4-litre 16-valve compressor motor, an outstanding 240 horsepower.