Bereavement: “Quarter 95” goodbye to Usecom
After the presidential and parliamentary elections “Quarter-95” has lost not only its leader, Vladimir Zelensky, who became President, but the major actor Yuri Kravchenkoa, which will now work in the Parliament. The new issue of “Evening quarter” in Odessa in the Summer theater “the terminal” was filmed without him.
In one of the rooms comedians turned from the stage to his former colleague already elected a people’s Deputy. They performed a touching song to the tune of the hit band Queen “Bohemian Rhapsody”:
“Yuzya, wave after
Goodbye, friend and brother.
You’re now the Deputy.
Yuzya, without you “Quarter”
200 pounds lighter than became…”
Yuri himself was in the hall among the audience. During the execution of the final song, the actors invited Utica the last time to go out with them on stage. Even before the shooting Kravchenko said he had mixed feelings: it is unusual to be in the audience, not on stage and behind the scenes.
“Despite the positive emotions, of course, sadness is still present. But otherwise, if it beloved, I have given more 17 years of his life”, — said Yuri Kravchenko.
