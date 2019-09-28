Berinchyk before the championship fight was in a serious accident (photos, video)
The world champion under version WBO International lightweight champion Ukrainian Denis Berinchyk (11 wins, 7 of them by knockout) got into trouble.
On Friday, September 27, returning to Kiev from Bukovel ski resort, which hosted the training camp of boxer, a car with Berinchyk and his team flew into a ditch near Zhitomir and overturned. The boxer was not injured, but one passenger sustained neck injury.
Despite the accident, scheduled for 5 October in Brovary battle against the Mexican Patricio lópez Moreno (26 wins, 19 of them by knockout, 3 losses) will be held in the established terms. This was confirmed by the coach, the Ukrainian champion Stanislav grygoruk and the boxer, after an accident, decorated with slight shock.
NOTE: in the video there is profanity
Recall that in his last fight April 20, the Ukrainian won on points to Japanese Nihito Arakawa to and defended a championship belt WBO International lightweight title.
.
