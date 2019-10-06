Berinchyk defended the title, and Derevyanchenko has lost the battle
Ukrainian boxer Denis Berinchik successfully defended the Intercontinental title at lightweight by the WBO in fight with Mexican Patricio Lopez Moreno. The fight took place in Brovary.
The fight went the full distance of 12 rounds. The winner in the end had to determine the judges. The decision was unanimous— 120:108, 120:108, 120:109.
This is the 12th win of Denys Berinchyk in a professional career.
“Moreno played well in the beginning of the match, taking advantage of the size. However, with the 6th round Berinchyk began to act more aggressively. The Mexican in the final rounds they failed to oppose the Ukrainian champion”, – the newspaper writes sportarena.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian boxer Sergey Derevyanchenko in the fight for the vacant championship belts IBF and IBO Middleweight lost to Gennadiy Golovkin of Kazakhstan.
Boxers have gone full distance fight at the legendary Madison Square Garden in new York, although in the first round Derevyanchenko was knocked down after a blow to the head from opponent.
Further, the Ukrainian tried to equalize the fight and was defending himself from the punches Golovkin, but on the eve of the third round, Derevyanchenko there were two cuts under his right eye.
In the second part of the fight, the boxers were in the exchange of blows. Against this background, Kazakhstan has managed to defeat the Ukrainian, and the judges were unanimous: 114:113, 115:112, 115:112.