Berinchyk Moreno: where to watch world title fight
On Saturday, October 5, undefeated Ukrainian Denis Berinchyk (11 wins, 7 of them by knockout) will conduct the second defense of the title WBO International lightweight title. The rival of our compatriot will be the Mexican Patricio lópez Moreno (26 wins, 19 of them by knockout, 3 losses), which, despite his young age (only 24 years) is quite experienced boxer.
Note that the fight could not take place as scheduled, as Berinchyk, returning from the training camp, which took place in Bukovel, was involved in a serious accident. Fortunately, our boxer is injured in an accident, and this coming Saturday is preparing to enter the ring in the SEC “Terminal” in Brovary. You can not say about the car, which Denis showed in the Instagram.
View this post in Instagram
In undercard Boxing show Oleg Malinovskiy (24 wins, 7 of them by knockout) will meet in the ring with the former champion of Italy Vittorio Parrinello (11 wins, 2 by knockout, 3 losses) and Dmitry Mitrofanov (6 wins, 4 KOs, 1 draw) will face Serb Novak Radulovic (9 wins, 4 of them by knockout, 4 losses, 1 draw).
Live championship fight Berinchyk Moreno can be viewed on the TV channel “inter”. Beginning — at 22:25.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter