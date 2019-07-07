Berlin: network, have fun “fighting” photo with the Belarusian strippers

На Берлин: сети повеселило «боевое» фото с белорусскими стриптизершами

In Belarus girls out of a strip club working the “form” was photographed on a tank, the monument to the Second world war, located on the Mound of glory.

The corresponding photo was published in the Facebook group, “May the Land of Belarus”.

“To Berlin!”, says in the caption to the photo.

It should be noted that in the comments about the photo were split. Some condemn girls and accuse them of blasphemous actions with respect to the memory of those killed in the war (Belarus, it is estimated that during the war lost up to a third of the population). Others do not see in photo nothing wrong.

