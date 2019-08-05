Berries, which is able to save from many diseases! They regenerate the body with insane speed!
Thanks to these the red berries can significantly improve your health and cure many diseases.
Now on the market to find the most valuable berries are also low in calories, in addition to other advantages (100 gram/40 calories).
How not to eat these berries in the autumn?
To strengthen the immune system
Dogwood berries will protect against colds, even at the peak of their activity! The dogwood is able to raise protective functions of an organism, due to the very high content of vitamin C. in Order to be always in great shape, you need to use 1/2 Cup of berries a day, especially effective is a course of 10 days
Dogwood metabolism
Pectin, which contain dogwood berries help flush uric acid from the body, speed up the metabolism. Particularly helpful for losing weight
Dogwood will save you from problems with the intestines and digestive system
To adjust the stomach and intestinal tract, you need to food to eat 10-12 berries of dogwood (1-2 hours).
Diabetes
Doctors recommend those who suffer from diabetes to consume the juice from the berries of the dogwood. It lowers the level of blood sugar.
Juice should begin to use a small dose of 50 grams for 30 minutes before units Gradually increasing the volume to 200 grams.
Treatment skin problems
100200 grams of dogwood in the day will help to cure skin problems such as pimples and blackheads. Soon the skin will be cleaner and healthier. Even the dogwood will help with eczema. Eczema need to eat not only the berries, but picisoc and a decoction of berries.
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoids doctors recommend eating berries with seeds.
It turns out that the bones in the 34 % composed of vegetable oils, which have anti-inflammatory effect. Bone dogwood reduce swelling, reduce pain, relief hemorrhoids.
Just eat 15 berries per day along with the seed.
Colds, sore throat, flu
Cornel decoction or juice — a great natural antipyretic remedy. Jam dogwood can cure sore throat.