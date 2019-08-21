Besiktas abandoned the idea to sign Konoplyanka, – Turkish media
Yevhen Konoplyanka
The left winger of the national team of Ukraine and the German “Schalke 04” Yevhen Konoplyanka will not go to the Turkish “Besiktas”, says one of the most popular sports Newspapers in Turkey Fanatik.
Deal for 29-year-old Ukrainian broke and beşiktaş switched to the halfback “Tottenham” George Kevin N Kudu.
The Istanbul club can announce the transfer to 24-year-old Frenchman in the near future.
Earlier it was reported that Besiktas is ready to pay for Konoplyanka 2.5 million euros. In turn, the German club insisted on the sum of 3 million euros.
Eugene a contract with “Schalke” is calculated up to June 2020.