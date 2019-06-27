Best and worst U.S. airports for cheap international flights
Flights — generally not cheap, but when it comes to international flights can cost you dearly. Company Scott’s Cheap Flights gathered data over the past year and built the list of U.S. airports offering the cheapest international flights, and also a rating where a great deal is could not boast.
The company aims to make flying more accessible and therefore sends the 1.6 million of its customers about the best offers from more than 150 airports in the United States, writes USA Today.
In first place was new York international airport John F. Kennedy. Just last year the company’s clients were sent information about 436 cheap international flights is 20% more lucrative offers than the international airport of Los Angeles, who took second place in the ranking.
Interestingly, Florida three times appeared in the list of best seventh Miami international airport, the ninth Orlando airport and on the tenth — Fort Lauderdale.
To make a list of worst airports, the company studied the airports in Metropolitan areas with a population of over 1 million people. Although the passengers of these airports and you can use them for connecting flights, not all have international direct flights, which leads to lack of competitive bids. Worst in the list were the international airport Piedmont Triad (GSO) in Greensboro, North Carolina. Last year there were sold only 22 tickets cheap international flights. The airport offers nonstop flights to 16 airports in the United States.
Best airports for cheap international flights:
10. International airport Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood FL (best 219 flights per year)
9. Orlando international airport, FL (226 runs)
8. Washington DULLES international airport, DC (246 flights)
7. Miami international airport, FL (flight 295)
6. International airport Chicago O’hare, Il (flight 298)
5. International airport Newark, NJ (flight 330)
4. International airport San Francisco, CA (336 runs)
3. Logan international airport in Boston, Massachusetts (342 flight)
2. International airport Los Angeles, CA (flight 353)
1. International airport named after John F. Kennedy, NY (flight 436).
The worst airports for cheap flights abroad:
10. International airport Piedmont Triad in Greensboro, North Carolina
9. International airport Northwest Florida Beaches, FL
8. International airport Gerald R. Ford in Grand rapids, Michigan
7. Norfolk international airport, Virginia
6. Albany international airport, new York
5. The Long Beach Airport, CA
4. The Louisville international airport, Kentucky
3. Airport will Rogers in Oklahoma city, Oklahoma
2. International airport General Mitchell in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
1. International airport John Glenn in Columbus, Ohio
The publication also provides a ranking of airlines of the United States (from worst to best):
10. Frontier Airlines
9. Spirit Airlines
8. Allegiant Air
7. JetBlue JetBlue Airways
6. American Airlines
5. Hawaiian Airlines
4. United United Airlines
3. Southwest Airlines
2. Alaska Airlines
1. Delta Airlines