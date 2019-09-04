Best and worst U.S. cities for motorists
If you like to be driving, then maybe you should move to Raleigh, North Carolina.
The website WalletHub released a report that Raleigh — best city for riding. In the course of the study covered the 100 largest U.S. cities and analyzed on the basis of 30 indicators of the friendliness of the driver.
The study took into account the cost of owning a car, traffic and infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance. Specific measurements included car dealerships per capita, the level of car thefts, the annual hours spent in traffic jams, the average price of gasoline and the cost of a new car.
After the Role, WalletHub found that Orlando, Florida and Lincoln, Nebraska, are the second and third best cities for drivers.
Meanwhile, out of 100 cities analysed Detroit was the worst city for drivers, followed by Oakland and Philadelphia.
In addition to the overall ranking, WalletHub found that the cities with the lowest annual hours spent on congestion of road transport, is a Fort Wayne, Indiana and Winston Salem, North Carolina, and the city with the highest annual hours — Washington, DC, and Boston.
WalletHub also found that the lowest level of car thefts in Gilbert, Arizona. Meanwhile, the city with the highest rate of car thefts are connected. This three way between Albuquerque, Oakland and Detroit.
The city with the lowest average gasoline prices in San Antonio, and the city with the highest average gasoline prices in San Francisco, California.
Under the General rating of the study, here are the best and worst cities for driving, according to WalletHub.
The best cities for driving
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Orlando, FL.
- Lincoln, Ne
- Tampa, FL.
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Birmingham, Al
- Corpus Christi, TX
- Boise, Idaho
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Greensboro, North Carolina
The worst city for driving
- Detroit, Mi
- Oakland, CA.
- Philadelphia, PA.
- San Francisco, California.
- Newark, New Jersey.
- Washington, D.C.
- Seattle, WA
- Los Angeles, California.
- New York, New York
- Honolulu, Hawaii