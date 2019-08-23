Best and worst US airlines for cheap flights
Everyone wants to find cheaper tickets to save more money for recreation and other important purposes, but to find the best discounts on the websites is not easy. To save time and get the most Bang for your buck, we offer you to pay attention to ready-made compilation of the best and worst airlines for cheap flights.
In the study, GOBankingRates compares the cheapest available flights there and back for one person from Los Angeles (LAX) to new York (JFK or LaGuardia). Ticket prices were obtained directly from the websites of the airlines in August 2019, for travel on two dates: October 15 and October 17, 2019.
The most expensive airline: Southwest Airlines
- The cost of flights back and forth from $569,70
Southwest Airlines boasts the best price offers, but their prices are definitely not the lowest. The cost of a flight to LaGuardia and back is 281 and $ 205, respectively, bringing the total cost of the trip is 569 dollars including taxes and fees. On the other hand, you are free to bring hand bag, one personal item and up to two pieces of checked baggage.
Southwest also offers a number of benefits: for example, free drinks, free music and data changes without fees, so the possibility of not paying anything except the cost of the ticket, can be convenient. Southwest have a policy of free choice of seats, you can also purchase an Early check in (from $ 15 each way) to stand up at the beginning of the boarding queue.
Dear airline: Sun Country Airlines
- The cost of flights there and back from $463
Sun Country Airlines — not the best airlines for cheap travel. The flight to new York and back costs $ 234 per one way and $ 468 at both ends. The checked bag will cost you $ 25, but you can bring hand baggage and a small personal item that fits the size limitations and weight.
If you need additional airline services, prepare to pay. Meals can be purchased for 2-10 dollars and drinks for 2-7 dollars. You pay $ 1 for headphones, $ 5 for the pillow and amenity kit and $ 8 for a digital entertainment device Sun Country if it’s available on your flight.
Less expensive airline: JetBlue
- The cost of flights there and back: $332
You will be able to fly to new York and back for $167 in one direction, for a total of $332. On the flight you will receive complimentary drinks and snacks. Alcohol will cost 7-9 dollars, and food from cafe EatUp — 6-12 dollars.
Piece of baggage will cost you about $ 25, but you can bring on Board one personal item and one carry-on pouch. DirectTV, SirusXM Radio and high speed Internet is also free for all passengers.
Less expensive airline: Frontier Airlines
- The cost of flights back and forth from $326
Flights starting with 378 dollars round trip from LAX to LaGuardia, or 189 USD in one direction. You can bring one personal item for free, but other fees for baggage, Frontier depend on date of travel and time of purchase. To travel from Los Angeles to new York, in addition to personal bags, item of hand baggage is worth $ 76 and your first checked bag — $ 34 when you pay upon booking. Prices may increase to $ 60 per unit, so plan in advance. Please note that on Board the aircraft of Frontier there are no TVs or Wi-Fi, and all snacks and drinks must be purchased.
Less expensive airline: American Airlines
- The cost of flights there and back: $322
The U.S. Department of transportation recently fined American Airlines for $ 1 million for permission for the aircraft to “remain on the tarmac for more than 3 hours for domestic flights and 4 hours for international flights without providing passengers the opportunity to leave.” However, those who book tickets in the airline, will get you cheap flights.
Round-trip airfare from Los Angeles to new York worth a total of $ 322. Passengers are allowed to bring one hand bag and one personal item — with the exception of owners of the Basic Economy tickets, which can only bring a personal object, and the fee for checked baggage will be $ 30.
Soft drinks are free on Intercontinental flights and free food, including from LAX to JFK. Also no charge for entertainment on the site and a wireless connection.
Less expensive airline: Delta Air Lines
- The cost of flights back and forth from $304
Do not book your flight until, until you are confident in the dates, as changes to your itinerary will cost you $ 200 for domestic flights Delta. Please note that some tickets, including fees, Basic Economy E, can’t be changed.
If you pack things correctly, you will be able to save on fee for Luggage because Delta allows passengers to use for free with a hand bag and a personal item. Otherwise, plan to pay $ 25 for the first checked bag weighing less than 50 pounds (and $ 35 for the second).
Less expensive airline: Alaska Airlines
- The cost of flights back and forth from $296
The flight to new York and back costs only $ 149, and there and back again — 296 dollars. You can take one hand bag and one personal item for free, checked baggage will cost $ 30 for the first bag or suitcase, $ 40 for second and $ 100 for each subsequent.
Changes and cancellations free of charge if made at least 60 days before departure, otherwise it will cost $ 125. Free soft drinks and snacks, but you have to pay 6-7 dollars for beer, wine and cocktails — with the exception of certain flights and 6-8 dollars for a full in-flight meals and snacks in the boxes.
Less expensive airline: United Airlines
- The cost of flights there and back: $282
United Airlines is one of the best carriers for the cheapest flights. You can fly to LaGuardia and back on the Basic fare Economy ticket at the lowest price airline for 282 dollars. Basic tariffs for economy class have several limitations, including seat selection and upgrades, change flights or refund, and also prohibit full-sized carry-on. You are allowed one small personal item.
Of course, United Airlines suffered several costly scandals with the public, for example when a giant rabbit named Simon died in the custody of the airline. If you are concerned about such news, you can book a trip with another airline.
The cheapest airline: Spirit Airlines
- The cost of flights back and forth from $257,15
Despite the fact that it is indeed the cheapest, you can not particularly to save money on a flight, and here’s why. Although the flight there and back will cost you only $257,15 it, everything else will have to pay the money.
The standard fee for carry-on baggage is $ 35 for reservation of up to $ 65 at the gate. Checked baggage will cost the standard price of $ 30 when booking up to $ 65 at the gate. You will also pay a $ 1-50 for the choice of location, 1-10 dollars for meals and $ 1-15 for drinks.