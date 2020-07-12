Best and worst US cities for the purchase of a first home
If you want to buy your first home in the United States, it is worth examining the various rankings to accurately choose the best option. This writes Fox Business.
The company WalletHub has published a ranking of the best U.S. cities for first home buyers. Henderson (Nevada) were at the top of the list.
The company analyzed 300 U.S. cities according to 26 criteria in three categories: affordability, real estate market and quality of life.
In addition to the overall ranking, WalletHub released a separate ranked list for each criterion.
For example, Akron (Oh), was the city with the most affordable housing, while five cities in California — Los Angeles, San Francisco, Glendale, Santa Barbara and Berkeley — had the least affordable housing.
WalletHub also found that in Honolulu (Hawaii) the lowest rate of property tax, and in Waterbury (Connecticut) — is the highest.
According to the rating, in Yonkers (NY), had the lowest crime rate in the area of real estate and Miami beach (FL) is the highest.
In its report, WalletHub also shared 300 cities by size and rank them within these groups. The city was considered to be large if they live more than 300 000 employees, medium — from 150 000 to 300 000 inhabitants, and small, if their population of less than 150,000 people.
The best cities to buy a first home was Tampa (FL), best medium-sized city — Henderson (NV), and best small town — Thornton (Colorado).
Worst city to buy a first home:
- San MATEO (CA)
- Miami Beach (FL)
- Daly City (CA)
- Los Angeles (CA)
- Oakland (CA)
- New York (NY)
- Detroit (Mi)
- Santa Barbara (CA)
- San Francisco (CA)
- Berkeley (CA)
Best cities for first home purchase:
- Lincoln (Ne)
- Peoria (AZ)
- North Las Vegas (NV)
- Las Vegas (NV)
- Tampa (FL)
- Gilbert (AZ)
- Chesapeake (VA)
- Thornton (Colorado)
- Boise (ID)
- Henderson (NV)
bookmark