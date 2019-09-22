Best babysitter: dog is easily amused child
When little Graham from Illinois (USA) starts to cry and freak, his mom Cathy despairs because she knows who to ask for help.
Two-year dog breed boxer named Jeeves understands how to behave with a little cry Graham. The dog begins to tend to the baby and tickle his tummy for as long as the boy doesn’t forget about bad mood and not burst into laughter.
Kathy said that was really happy when he saw how this cute couple have become friends. Now the best recipe against crying Graham is a concern of his unusual nurse.