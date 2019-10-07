Best copy Lamborghini Aventador found on the American website
An exact copy of the Lamborghini Aventador for sale on an American website.
The author of the announcement of the sale stated that the basis for the car was 8-line engine from the Chevrolet Corvette chassis and was used on GM models, but what brand is not specified.
Analysts believe that the exterior of new items is different from the original, but a certain similarity is observed. If the person does not have sufficient experience in working with sports cars, the “fake” will be able to deceive him.
The work is done carefully, with proportion. Size, according to analysts, coincide with the original.
Salon homemade Lamborghini Aventador is not impressive. It is noticeable that the author of the development paid significantly less time. It is obvious that the owner of the vehicle wanted to attract the eye of passers-by, and not to create an exact copy.
The price of the sports car only 40 000 dollars. To find the same, but the original car for the money will not work, but this amount is enough to buy this vehicle easier.