Best dad in the world: touching Sobchak has congratulated ex-husband’s birthday (photo)
Famous Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who is preparing for her wedding with Director Konstantin Bogomolov, touching congratulated ex-husband Maxim Vitorgan happy birthday. She has published in Instagram photo of their son Platon, which will soon be three years, with gift in hand. With the boy she has prepared a unique gift for dad — picture of oak. Under the photo Sobchak left touching words for ex-husband.
“Dear Papa max! I don’t know why our young Shishkin was decided that oak to congratulate you happy birthday, but starting to glue the petals, I regret that it is not a flower-it was all much easier. Shine always, and obogreva all your loved ones and loved ones once you know how!!! Happy birthday, our best dad in the world @mvitorgan !!!❤️❤️❤️❤ — wrote Ksenia.
Subscribers in the comments, I join in the congratulations and say that Plato is very much like his dad.
Recall, September 10 Maxim Vitorgan marks 47 years. Most likely, your birthday he will celebrate in a narrow circle. Perhaps with his beloved actress Nino Ninidze. On his page in Instagram the birthday boy posted a photo with ice cream and thanked for the congratulations.
How you will celebrate not specified. Maxim asked his friends not to give him gifts, and congratulate you with the sense wire money to a charitable Fund, a Trustee of the which he is.
After the divorce, Sobchak and Vitorgan, despite the public discussion of a love triangle and a fight Vitorgan with Bogomolov, he maintained friendly relations, together raising a son and building a personal life.
Ksenia gathered again married. They say that the wedding will take place on 13 September in Moscow, Pokrovsky passage. Invited to the celebration for about 300 guests. The Network got a creative wedding invitation.
