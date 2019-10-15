‘Best decision of my life’: American transplant the genitals, told about their feelings
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, which is one of the four men who had undergone a transplant of the penis, told that he thought about suicide after losing both legs in Afghanistan, but now feels “normal”. This writes DailyMail.
The veteran, who underwent the world’s fourth largest and most complex transplant penis said it was “the best decision he ever made”.
A soldier of the Navy of the United States, known only as ray, nursed wounded soldiers during an ambush of the Taliban, in 2010 he stepped on a roadside bomb.
Ray, who is over thirty, has lost both legs, the genitals and part of the abdominal wall and after a tragic accident had to learn to walk with prosthetic limbs.
After the operation in 2018, the soldier stated that even thought about suicide.
A team of doctors from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, successfully transplanted a new member and scrotum from a deceased donor to the body of the ray, which made him the fourth patient in the world, which was made such a transfer and the most difficult of all surgery.
Ray told me that he was getting used to his new body and is able to urinate.
In an interview, he said, “I have no regrets. It was one of the best decisions that I ever made”.
For the first time,speaking with the media about his injury, ray said that “remembers everything”.
“I remember how quickly thought, “That’s not good.” “It was one of those injuries that is really annoying you and you think: “Why I continue to live?” I guess I always just kept the hope that we can still fix this”, — with bitterness says the young man.
In 2013, ray met Dr. Richard Regetta, a plastic surgeon at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, who decided that it might be the perfect candidate for the transplant of the penis. His team manages a program aimed at the transplant of the penis 60 soldiers.
Ray said: “In fact, it could steer me right. I could return to a normal life again.”
Before ray had only three changes of the penis — the first was in China in 2006, but to no avail.
Ray received life-changing news in March 2018, in another state appeared donor. The operation was conducted by 25 surgeons.
“We felt so confident that he could do something never done before,” said Dr. Reditt.
Most men in need of penis, making a phalloplasty — penis from tissue, blood vessels and nerves, taken from the forearm or thigh.
“Ray was only one way out: either a transplant, or to live the rest of my life with this defect,” said Dr. Reditt.
During surgery to create the penis there is a high risk of infection, and the patient recovers his natural use.
The total transplantation of the penis when a body part is transferred from one person to another, is called a vascularized composite allotransplantation.
Ray could do a transplant because he had a urethra and a specific set of blood vessels designed to work transplant.
Surgeons had to sew the nerves, arteries, veins and blood vessels finer than human hair. Scrotum donor was also transplanted.
To ensure the success of the procedure ray should be more extensive than any of the previous transplants carried out.
Not only that, the surgical team ray, headed by Dr. Redeem, had to collect the donor’s penis and attach it to the body of the ray, the situation is complicated by the fact that the explosion was hurt part of the abdominal tissue, the thigh and his scrotum.
With ethical considerations, the eggs were transplanted,to avoid the risk that the patient will have children of the donor.
The doctors had to prevent the death of each interrelated parts. If one area started disappearing, the rest would be unable to function.
They also had to take two major artery and vein to attach to the intact veins of the penis ray.
Dr. Reditt and his team practiced this process many times, until I adjusted the best order of operations, do not remember the location of each vein, artery and nerve.
Dr. Reditt and his team operated on the veteran almost the whole day.
The operation took 14 hours longer than during the previous three connections.
Intact urethra ray was attached to his new penis, nerves, arteries and veins were connected, the abdominal tissue, the trunk of the penis and the scrotum was again collected, and the skin was replaced.
“You know how to do it, but breathe a sigh of relief only after the last blood vessel, freed from the clamp, blood will flow,” said Dr. Reditt.
It is not clear whether it is empty or contains the testicles prosthetic testicles. He can’t have biological children, because his own reproductive tissue was destroyed.
However, it takes testosterone to compensate for the loss of their testicles, and is undergoing treatment with another drug, cialis, to stimulate spontaneous erections.
Ray had to wait two days after surgery, before first saw the transplanted organ, describing it as “swollen” and in need of treatment.
“Deep down you know that’s a transplant, and you wonder what happened. After I went through surgery, all of these problems just disappeared,” he said.
Dr. V. P. Andrew Lee, Chairman of the Department of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Johns Hopkins, said that they hope that ray will be able to achieve orgasm, but he can’t ejaculate because he has no testicles.
After the surgery, ray was assigned to the regime of immunosuppressive drugs to prevent tissue rejection, which is a problem with any transplant.
Urologist Andre van der Nervecells, the South African surgeon who performed the first successful penis transplant in 2014, said that the procedure ray was the “most difficult to date” because of the extent of his injuries.
Despite the fact that he left his identity a secret and only the family knows about the surgery, ray said he wanted to give other veterans know about these opportunities.
The war in Iraq and Afghanistan has led to an unprecedented number of soldiers with genital wounds.
According to a report released in 2017, in the period from October 2001 to August 2013 1367 of military men of the USA received one or more injuries of the genitourinary system.
When the bombs explode from the bottom, high-tech protective gear can protect the torso and vital organs of the soldiers, but their genitals are vulnerable and are directly in the path of the explosion.
Military urologists wrote that the number of groin injuries — “reached the level never recorded in the history of warfare”.
Most of the injuries were associated with the outer genitals, including the scrotum, testicles, penis and urethra, which can break some functions.
According to the report TOUGH (Results of trauma and urogenital health), Department of defense, nearly 94 percent of patients were aged 35 years or younger “in the peak years of sexual development and reproductive capacity.”
TOUGH say that among the foot soldiers with genital injuries, urinary tract from Iraq and Afghanistan 502 were wounded so seriously that penis transplant could be their only option.
