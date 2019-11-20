Best discounts: best deals Apple on Black Friday 2019

| November 20, 2019 | News | No Comments

Good discounts on Apple products are a rare find. But on Black Friday, everything is possible — Apple offers great discounts on some products, here everyone will surely find everything you need at the best price. This writes the New York Post.

Выгодные скидки: лучшие предложения компании Apple к Черной пятнице 2019

Photo: Depositphotos

No matter which Apple product you are looking for, you’ll find a proposal that fits your budget and needs. What Apple offers in Black Friday 2019.

iPhones

  • Bring your old iPhone and exchange it for a new (extra) and get a gift card to Walmart for $ 450 (effective November 27). The offer is valid only on some iPhone models.

Apple Watch

  • Apple Watch Series 3 for $ 129 (usually $ 199) at Walmart (valid November 27)
  • Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm GPS + Cellular for $ 449 (normally $ 499) B&H (valid from 23 Nov)

iPads

  • IPad 7th generation 10,2″ 32 GB with WiFi for $ 249 (normally $ 329) at Walmart (valid November 27)
  • Participants in the program Best Buy can save 150 or $ 200 on an iPad Pro at Best Buy (valid November 29)

Computers

  • Save up to $ 400 on the MacBook Pro 15.4″ in B & H (until November 23)
  • Save up to $ 200 on MacBook Pro 13.3″ in B & H (valid from 23 Nov)
  • Save up to $ 150 on some models MacBook Air 13.3 in B & H (until November 23)
  • Save up to $ 250 for the iMac 27″ at B & H (until November 23)
  • Save up to $ 700 for the iMac 27″ at B & H (until November 23)

Headphones

  • Airpods with a cover charge (latest model) for $ 129 (normally $ 159) at Walmart (valid November 27)
  • UrBeats3 Beats by Dre in-ear headphones for 44,95 dollars (normally 69,95 dollars) at B & H. Available in several colors (valid till 23 November)
  • Beats by Dre Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones for 179,95 dollars (usually 299,95 dollars) at B & H. Available in several colors (valid till 23 November)

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr