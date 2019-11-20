Best discounts: best deals Apple on Black Friday 2019
Good discounts on Apple products are a rare find. But on Black Friday, everything is possible — Apple offers great discounts on some products, here everyone will surely find everything you need at the best price. This writes the New York Post.
No matter which Apple product you are looking for, you’ll find a proposal that fits your budget and needs. What Apple offers in Black Friday 2019.
iPhones
- Bring your old iPhone and exchange it for a new (extra) and get a gift card to Walmart for $ 450 (effective November 27). The offer is valid only on some iPhone models.
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 3 for $ 129 (usually $ 199) at Walmart (valid November 27)
- Apple Watch Series 5 40 mm GPS + Cellular for $ 449 (normally $ 499) B&H (valid from 23 Nov)
iPads
- IPad 7th generation 10,2″ 32 GB with WiFi for $ 249 (normally $ 329) at Walmart (valid November 27)
- Participants in the program Best Buy can save 150 or $ 200 on an iPad Pro at Best Buy (valid November 29)
Computers
- Save up to $ 400 on the MacBook Pro 15.4″ in B & H (until November 23)
- Save up to $ 200 on MacBook Pro 13.3″ in B & H (valid from 23 Nov)
- Save up to $ 150 on some models MacBook Air 13.3 in B & H (until November 23)
- Save up to $ 250 for the iMac 27″ at B & H (until November 23)
- Save up to $ 700 for the iMac 27″ at B & H (until November 23)
Headphones
- Airpods with a cover charge (latest model) for $ 129 (normally $ 159) at Walmart (valid November 27)
- UrBeats3 Beats by Dre in-ear headphones for 44,95 dollars (normally 69,95 dollars) at B & H. Available in several colors (valid till 23 November)
- Beats by Dre Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones for 179,95 dollars (usually 299,95 dollars) at B & H. Available in several colors (valid till 23 November)