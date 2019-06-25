Best disguise: Russian Ministry of defense showed the drone in the form of an owl
Technopark of the Ministry of defense of Russia “ERA” presented at the exhibition “Army-2019” reconnaissance drone, made in the form of polar owls, reports on Tuesday of RIA “news”.
Visually distinguish the drone from the real birds are difficult: the device has not only the shape, but the coloring of a night predator, and his nose made in the form of an owl head. This will allow him to long remain invisible to the enemy even at close range.
The drone is used for reconnaissance and targeting weapons. He is able to set the coordinates of the target and illuminate it with a laser for aiming artillery pieces and aircraft.
Weight drone is only five pounds, so it can carry one person. In addition, it can stay in the air for up to 40 minutes. In plans of developers – to create a drone in the form of a Falcon, which can produce sounds of real birds and scare away birds from airfields.
International military-technical forum “Army-2019” will be held from 25 to 30 June in the Moscow region.