Best drinks to lower blood pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension occurs every second Russian citizen older than 50 years. This is a dangerous disorder that can lead to strokes and heart attacks.
Practice shows that the vast majority of victims of hypertension are not even aware of having this disorder until they are faced with heart attacks or strokes. Indeed, hypertension often progresses without any symptoms like headaches. That is why it is very important to have a home blood pressure monitor and regularly measure blood pressure, and if its performance is steadily higher than normal at 120 over 80 mm Hg post, it is better to consult a therapist and to begin preventive treatment of hypertension. In addition to pills that must be taken in the presence of stable high blood pressure, there are certain changes in nutrition, also shows high blood pressure.
For example, the American heart Association believes that blood pressure can be reduced with help of healthy diet. Try to consume fermented tea Kombucha, which humanity drinks for thousands of years. It contains antioxidants and probiotics are very useful in fighting with many diseases. Some experts believe that Kombucha is perfectly in control of blood pressure. Similar properties find and of hibiscus tea. Several studies have shown that this drink reduces both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.
The category is useful for hypertensive patients drinks include pomegranate juice. It not only lowers blood pressure, but improves the cholesterol levels, reducing the number of plaques in the arteries and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Pomegranate juice has powerful anti-inflammatory effects, is a natural antioxidant that strengthens the cardiovascular system. Good effect also makes beetroot juice containing nitrates, which effectively reduce blood pressure.