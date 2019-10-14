Best exercise for slim thighs
Who among us would not want to attain the ideal hip to get rid of excess weight or to build up the necessary amounts of muscle? Fortunately, there are special physical exercises that help to achieve the desired.
The leg lifts. Lie on the floor, push it with both hands and slowly lift both legs at once, so that from the horizontal position they have achieved vertical and were directly perpendicular to your body. Then slowly lower the legs down, making as many repetitions as you can perform. This is a great load for the muscles of the hips.
Stretching. Sit on the ground or on the floor, stretch one leg forward, grip both hands for the toe and start a good stretch. Pull the foot forward while holding their hands. Repeat these stretching exercises again such until the appearance of fatigue.
Lowering to one knee. Take in each hand gantelki, and then start to go down on one knee, first one leg, then another, and so until then while you will not have the feeling of fatigue.
A pair of scissors. For this exercise you again need to lie down on the ground, and then raise one leg in the air. Imagine yourself in the form of giant scissors, the blades of which are your legs. Take them and plant as if you cut an imaginary paper.