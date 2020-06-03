Best fight: Ukrainian, spoke about how doctors are fighting the coronavirus in new Jersey
At the forefront of the fight against the pandemic COVID-19 health workers around the world. It’s the people who put themselves in danger for others. According to preliminary official statistics 62 thousands of American doctors, nurses and hospital workers have contracted the coronavirus. At the moment, nearly 300 of them died. This is stated in the video “voice of America”.
The journalists talked with a Ukrainian worker medical center in new Jersey, the second in the country in the number of patients and deaths from COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, feeling the insane load, the American hospital changed the format of their work. They closed for press, visitors and patients, focusing all its efforts on helping and saving patients COVID-19. Only the consultation is now more or less stabilized. Health workers begin to talk about what they’ve been through.
Jersey city- one of the largest cities in the state of new Jersey. The close proximity to Manhattan and the high population density contributed to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the city. Medical Center here — the only hospital designed for 330 beds. Just a few days from the beginning of the epidemic it was crowded. Ukrainian Valentina Tobacco, which has been working here for 6 years, says the staff had to respond to these new challenges on the go. One of the first steps is to increase the number of intensive care twice.
“Of course we wanted more, and workers. We have started to intubate people much more and had a lot of doctors,” explains Valentin Tobacco, branch Manager of wound care.
As the doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit and the emergency Department was overloaded, the hospital created a team of first responders who went to the place where need help. It was headed by Valentina. Very often, this team worked in the emergency Department.
“As the astronauts are dressed, we walked there for several hours, sometimes two, sometimes three, sometimes doing a second round if tired badly and we just helped nurses to assess each patient”, says Tobacco.
Valentina says that it was especially hard the first few weeks, when medical workers do not understand what is happening and how they should respond to this new reality.
“The staff experienced in different ways. In the beginning was terrible. When you come in the office, which almost all of the insulation, you just live in it. Of course it was too heavy with the all to yourself to breathe, these robes, they’re plastic, you’re all wet. We left the admissions office and we all poured”, — says Valentina.
However, these physical tests doctors and nurses cannot even be compared to psychological.
“The most difficult moment to look at the nurses when they lose patients,” emphasizes the heroine.
Usually, the patient COVID-19 is in intensive care for up to four weeks. Now the wards are people who are in intensive care for over a month and all the attention of the nurses and doctors chained to their salvation.
“When we remove the patient from the fan, that’s our whole happiness, we have here music plays, we applause greeted these patients, because they really traveled a very difficult road,” concludes Tobacco.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6496
[name] => doctors
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vrachi
)
doctors
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13337
[name] => Our people
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nashi-ludi
)
Our people
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
коронавирусFacebookVkontakte
bookmark