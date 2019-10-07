Best foods to relieve muscle spasms
Muscle spasms can cause serious pain and difficulty in movements. Regular spasms negatively affect the functionality of the whole muscle.
Bananas. Excellent source of potassium, sodium, calcium and magnesium. All these nutrients are called electrolytes. They help relieve pressure from the muscles and reduce the muscle spasms. Bananas bring quick relief from muscle spasms.
Avocado. This fruit is rich in potassium. In the middle portions of avocado 975 mg of potassium, which is two times the amount of the nutrient in banana. Potassium helps strengthen the heart and relax the muscles. You can add avocado to salads or sandwiches for a fight with the cramps on a regular basis.
Milk. A great drink for people with frequent muscle spasms. Rich in protein milk helps rebuild muscle tissue and provides protection from muscle spasms. Is a natural source of calcium, potassium and sodium.
Melon. Dehydration is one of the main causes of muscle spasms. In watermelon and melon contains a lot of water, they restore the water balance of the entire system. Melon will help the body to compensate for the sodium lost as a result of excessive sweating. Melons also contain potassium, magnesium and calcium.
Sweet potatoes. 6 times more calcium than regular bananas. Along with calcium, the sweet potato also provides the individual with potassium and magnesium. In addition to sweet potatoes, these nutrients are present in normal potatoes, which are an excellent source of water.