Best home remedies for a sore throat
Potatoes, horseradish, salt water, gum help to ease the condition of sore throat and speed up getting rid of it. But this is not all home remedies for sore throat that are considered the best in the business.
Neck – scarf, feet – socks. If you’ve fallen victim to autumn infections, and experience a distinctive feeling in the throat, ensure that the neck and chest were warm. It is not superfluous to tie a thick scarf. Also don’t let to cool your feet, because the heat is important for maintaining the blood circulation and the immune system.
More of the liquid. For sore throat drink tea or sparkling water. Irritated mucous membranes in the throat because of this remain moist and, therefore, the body better cope with pathogens.
Chicken broth. One of the best home remedies for a sore throat. In this dish a lot of zinc which acts as an immune booster, effectively supports the body in fighting sore throat.
Potato compress. Potato is an ideal heat accumulator. Boiled potatoes should be put on a cloth towel or piece of clean cloth, crush the tubers with a fork and wrap is not too hot potato mixture thus to make a compress. They need to wrap the neck to fix it with a scarf and leave for 15-20 minutes.
Fuck. The mustard oils in horseradish have antiviral action and fight against pathogens in the throat. Mix a tablespoon of fresh grated horseradish with a teaspoon of honey and let it infuse. One teaspoon of this mixture need to be taken several times a day, it is necessary to hold in your mouth for a while.
Arnica. Add a teaspoon of Arnica flowers in a Cup of boiling water and allow the infusion to steep for ten minutes. Gargle with this line-up several times a day: it helps the mucosa of the throat to recover faster.
Sage. A decoction of sage soothes inflamed mucous membranes of the pharynx. Tea with sage, it is useful to gargle or to drink it as regular tea. If you don’t like the taste, you can add in a drink soothing chamomile, marshmallow root or anti-inflammatory thyme.
Salt water. Dissolve one teaspoonful of salt in quarter of a liter of warm water and gargle the solution for several minutes daily. Salt has a healing effect and reduces the feeling of pain in the throat.
Milk with honey. An old home remedy helps to alleviate sore throat. Heat a quart of milk, add two tablespoons of honey and drink in small SIPS.
Humidification of the air. Hot dry air further irritates the inflamed mucosa of the throat. The easiest way is to hang to a room of wet towels, to place on the battery with a damp cloth.
Gum. Chewing gum helps to gather the saliva in your mouth, making moistened the throat and eases the sensation of pain.
Bow. Anti-inflammatory ingredients make the bow perhaps the best home remedy for sore throat, sore throat and other cold symptoms. Squeeze the juice of a medium onion, mix with one or two teaspoons of honey. The mixture should be consumed in small SIPS.
Avoid the acid and spice. Orange juice and citrus fruits provide plenty of vitamin C, but also contain acid, which adversely affects a sore throat. To use it only when the inflammation in the throat passes. Also at the time of sore throat and sore throat you want to remove from the diet all the spicy dishes.
Do not treat yourself lingering pain. If the sore throat persists for more than three days and the human condition has not improved and the temperature remains high, it is necessary to consult a doctor. This syndrome may indicate a bacterial infection or scarlet fever.