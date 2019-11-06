Best legs: Nastya Kamensky in extreme mini conquers Mexico (photos)
Popular singer Nastya Kamensky, who along with her husband Potapov gave myself a Mexican vacation on the Caribbean sea, with his head plunged into the work. Star international is actively gaining, the Latin American market. Now the star couple is in Mexico. Nastya visited on several popular shows, giving interviews and impresses with a stylish images.
In another program, she appeared in extreme leather mini skirt. She has not missed a chance to show your slender legs, prompting a wave of admiration in the network.
“This best legs on the planet” — write in the comments under the spectacular photos.
