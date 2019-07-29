Best products to protect against measles
Today, in many countries of the world due to rejection of vaccines, outbreaks of measles. Experts have called food that help to defend against this insidious disease.
Spinach. It is rich in vitamin A and therefore protects against measles. The world health organization emphasizes that vitamin a deficiency is one of the main reasons for the increased risk of this infectious disease.
Oranges. They are rich in plenty of vitamin C. And this nutrient is extremely important for strengthening the immune system.
Broccoli. This wonderful product not only contains vitamins a and C, and vitamin E. What makes broccoli one of the healthiest vegetables.
Garlic. It contains a sulfur compound called allicin. Numerous scientific studies have shown its ability to strengthen the immune system.
Almonds. Very rich in vitamin E, which is also associated with a healthy immune system.