Best States for people with average income

Company SmartAsset has published a report on the study which found out which States are best for people with average income. This writes Fox Business.

Financial services company found that of the top 10 States, six are in the Midwest. In its report SmartAsset has defined the middle class as “people who earn from 35 000 to 100 000 dollars.”

The company analyzed all 50 States on seven indicators, including the percentage of people with average income, average income, adjusted for cost-of-living, five-year change in the average income, average home value, level of homeownership, the five-year average income growth of jobs in the class and the Gini coefficient.

The Gini coefficient, according to the report, is “the statistical measurement of income inequality”.

For all these indicators, SmartAsset used data from the annual American community survey conducted by the census Bureau of the United States in 2018, Bureau of economic analysis and the US Bureau of labor statistics between 2014 and 2018.

10. Mn

The percentage of people with average income: 43,3%

The average income, taking into account the subsistence level: $72 073

Average home value: $235 400

Levels of homeownership: 71,5%

9. Wisconsin

The percentage of people with an average income of 46.6%.

The average income, taking into account the subsistence level: $65 149

Average home value: $188 500

Levels of homeownership: 67,1%

8. Montana

The percentage of people with average income: 46,9%

The average income, taking into account the subsistence level: $58 592

Average home value: $249 200

The level of home ownership to 67.5%

7. Vermont

The percentage of people with average income: 45,8%.

The average income, taking into account the subsistence level: $59 809

Average home value: $100 233

Levels of homeownership: 72,2%

6. South Dakota

The percentage of people with average income: 48,7%

The average income, taking into account the subsistence level: $62 858

Average home value: $171 500

Levels of homeownership: 67.9 percent

5. Indiana

The percentage of people with average income: 47,1%

The average income, taking into account the subsistence level: $61 153

Average home value: $147 300

Levels of homeownership: 68,9%

4. Ne

The percentage of people with average income: 46.4% of the

The average income, taking into account the subsistence level: $65 225

Average home value: $161 800

Levels of homeownership: 66,1%

3. Iowa

The percentage of people with an average income of 47.3%.

The average income, taking into account the subsistence level: $65 831

Average home value: $152 000

Levels of homeownership: 71,3%

2. Idaho

The percentage of people with an average income of 48.8%

The average income, taking into account the subsistence level: $59 474

Average home value: $100 233

Levels of homeownership: 70,7%

1. Utah

The percentage of people with average income: 47.3% of the

The average income, taking into account the subsistence level: $73 342

Average home value: $303 300

The level of home ownership of 70.5%

