‘Betrayed the nation’: the legal Committee of Congress published the report on the impeachment of trump
In the report on 658 pages, published Monday morning, 16 December, the Legal Committee of the chamber of representatives of the U.S. Congress, where majority control, legislators from the Democratic party, recommended that the U.S. House of representatives to impeach the US President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Impeachment does not have to be announced for criminal offences, but in its report, the Democrats said that trump’s behavior was criminal.
“Extortion” and “crime with the use of means of communication”. Such charges against the President of the United States Donald trump has put forward the Legal Committee of the U.S. house of representatives detailing the first paragraph of impeachment — “abuse of power”.
The report says that the trump “betrayed the nation by abusing their high office, to attract foreign force to undermine democratic elections”, writes “Ukrainian Truth”.
Trump, according to the Democrats, many months made the pressure on Ukraine in order to obtain a politically motivated investigation against his opponent and thus provide intervention in the election of 2020.
These attempts do not stop, say the Democrats, pointing to the recent trip personal lawyer trump Rudy Giuliani in Kiev, which, according to Democrats, suggests that “the threat of intervention exists, if he remains in office”.
“We can’t rely on subsequent elections as a means of confronting the illegal actions of the President at the time, as the President threatens honest elections. We must act immediately. He committed malicious acts that will do, if it is not stopped,” the document reads, writes 5.UA.
Explaining the need for impeachment, the report noted that in anticipation of elections next year, trump “has chosen a certain model of conduct and most likely will continue this way.”
Among the key evidence of crimes the report says about the telephone conversation of 25 July between President trump and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, when trump turned to Zelensky regarding the possible investigation of the family of former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.
Democrats likened it to extortion, which is a Federal crime in the United States. Trump has repeatedly denied that violations during this conversation and called him “perfect” and “flawless”.
During a telephone conversation on 25 July, with Zelensky and the next day with the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Singledom, trump, according to the Democrats violated the rules of law of fraud with use of means of communication, depriving “people of America virtuous management that is expected and required from the head of the Executive power,” the report says.
“Aggravating circumstance” report of the Legal Committee believes that trump has delayed a meeting with Zelensky, froze defensive assistance to Ukraine, despite the recommendations on the allocation of assistance from the U.S. Department of State, Pentagon and national security Council of the United States.
The report reminded that the punishment for extortion of a bribe, abusing public office, can reach 15 years, and the punishment for fraud with use of means of communication provides till 20 years of imprisonment for officials who violate the public trust.
Regarding the second paragraph of the charges against trump, approved by the Committee where we are talking about obstruction of justice, in a report, Democrats accused trump of “witness intimidation”, which is a Federal crime in the United States.
The members of the Committee from the Republican party has expressed a dissenting opinion in the report is 18 pages. In a dissenting opinion, Republicans have said that impeachment is happening with the violations and the allegations are “vague and giperplazirovannah”, especially with regard to the continuing violations. The Democrats claim that the Republicans were given ample opportunity to present its case.
The report and the dissenting opinion will be filed at the time of voting in the U.S. House of representatives on the question of impeachment, which probably will be held on Wednesday, December 18.
The full report can be read here.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- September 20, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump. 10 TV channels broadcast the meeting, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
- 3 report of impeachment against the President of Donald trump’s abuse of power published the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
- On 7 December the report on impeachment was published by the Committee of judicial Affairs of the house of representatives responsible for the formulation of specific charges.
- 10 Dec Democrats have published two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- Over the long history of the country no President of the United States were eliminated from the post by impeachment. Although a real threat of impeachment still forced a President to resign voluntarily. This case concerned a confrontation between electoral candidates in the United States. Another President who tried to subject to impeachment, bought Alaska from Russia. About American history of impeachment read our material.