Better definitely not to be: a famous actress is dying from an incurable disease
Famous Russian actress Margarita Terekhova, who played the treacherous Milady in “the Three Musketeers” is suffering from an incurable disease. Son told about the deteriorating health of the artist.
76-year-old Margarita Terekhova is, and no longer recognize loved ones, she barely reacts to the world around us, sometimes smiling.
“Mother lies, is silent, we know. She now is like in another dimension”, — said Alexander channel TVC.
He and his sister Anna believe that fans should remember the legendary actress is young and beautiful. Therefore, they reject the proposals of journalists to shoot a mother who is in serious but stable condition.
“She is not talking. Doctors here one better will not be exact. We have Anya, my sister, clear position. People in this stage of Alzheimer’s looks bad. She is a great actress, so I don’t want to show it to anyone”, — said the son Terekhova.
Recall Alzheimer’s disease in Terekhova was diagnosed about 10 years ago. This disease is not treated: the patient can only help the proper care and attention of loved ones.
whose was diagnosed with cancer. Relatives of the star first confirmed her diagnosis.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter