“Better hearse”: Vitorgan postebalsya over the wedding Sobchak
Recently surprised fans by correspondence with the former wife of Russian actor Maxim Vitorgan has shown a new photo, in which fans showed an obvious “burn” in Xenia Sobchak.
So, in your Instragram Maxim published a picture in which he poses, sitting in the trunk of the car along with a daughter from his first marriage Pauline.
“Even in the tank, but in a Cadillac”, — has signed a frame ex-spouse Ksenia Sobchak.
Fans appreciated the humor Maxim — many live in the memory of the wedding ceremony Sobchak and Bogomolova, when the bride along with the groom arrived to the registry office to the hearse (and was photographed in a similar way).
“Dude, you’re norms of banter!” — responded subscribers. “Decent answer”; “best hearse”; “Your sense of humor can only envy” — fun followers.
Of course, some members did not appreciate the joke: “With humor, of course, but well, it already, this Sobchak, out of sight, out of mind!”
However, most of the comments were positive.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Ksenia Sobchak actually does not live together with her current husband. Despite the fact that the wedding of TV presenter and producer took place two months ago, the couple has still not arrived.
