Better late than never: Dana Borisova was denied entry to Ukraine

The security service of Ukraine (SBU) banned entry to Ukraine Russian TV presenter Dana Borisova, which on 15 July 2019 came to Kiev.

Dana Borisova in Kiev, July 2019

The ban will be valid for three years.

The reason for the sanctions was a visit to the Russian annexed Crimea in 2017, she said in social networks (for some time the post disappeared).

However, in mid-July, she Borisov said that problems with the State border service of Ukraine on arrival in Kiev she was not.

We will remind, earlier “FACTS” wrote why of the black list of the Ministry of culture disappeared name the stars of the series “Matchmakers” Fyodor Dobronravov, also visited the Crimea.

