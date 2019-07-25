Better late than never: Dana Borisova was denied entry to Ukraine
The security service of Ukraine (SBU) banned entry to Ukraine Russian TV presenter Dana Borisova, which on 15 July 2019 came to Kiev.
The ban will be valid for three years.
The reason for the sanctions was a visit to the Russian annexed Crimea in 2017, she said in social networks (for some time the post disappeared).
However, in mid-July, she Borisov said that problems with the State border service of Ukraine on arrival in Kiev she was not.
